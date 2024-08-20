Sasha Yunisoglu: "Dinamo is a strong opponent"

"I am looking forward to today's match."

It was told to Idman.biz by Sasha Yunisoglu, a former player of the Azerbaijan national team.

He commented on the first match of Qarabag against Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs of the Champions League. According to Yunisoglu, the Azerbaijani champion can make history again in the duel with the Croats: "The success of the team is good for all Azerbaijani football. Undoubtedly, Dinamo is a strong competitor. They were aware of the results and successes of Qarabag in the last games. They will show their maximum strength to reach the group stage. I think that Dinamo analyzed Qarabag twice as much. Therefore, Gurban Gurbanov's team will try not to repeat the mistakes of their last opponents. Agdam club should be more careful in defense. I believe that they will make Azerbaijan celebrate the Champions League again."

The match Dinamo - Qarabag will be held in Zagreb today at 23:00 Baku time.

Banuchichek Huseynli

