21 August 2024
EN

Sasha Yunisoglu: "Dinamo is a strong opponent"

Azerbaijan football
News
20 August 2024 16:49
39
Sasha Yunisoglu: "Dinamo is a strong opponent"

"I am looking forward to today's match."

It was told to Idman.biz by Sasha Yunisoglu, a former player of the Azerbaijan national team.

He commented on the first match of Qarabag against Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs of the Champions League. According to Yunisoglu, the Azerbaijani champion can make history again in the duel with the Croats: "The success of the team is good for all Azerbaijani football. Undoubtedly, Dinamo is a strong competitor. They were aware of the results and successes of Qarabag in the last games. They will show their maximum strength to reach the group stage. I think that Dinamo analyzed Qarabag twice as much. Therefore, Gurban Gurbanov's team will try not to repeat the mistakes of their last opponents. Agdam club should be more careful in defense. I believe that they will make Azerbaijan celebrate the Champions League again."

The match Dinamo - Qarabag will be held in Zagreb today at 23:00 Baku time.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The date of the match Zire - Qarabag has been announced
20 August 18:31
Football

The date of the match Zire - Qarabag has been announced

The tour, which will start on August 30, will end on September 1
The goal of Qarabag Zagreb - 25&70
20 August 17:18
Azerbaijan football

The goal of Qarabag Zagreb - 25&70

Qarabag, which will be the guest of Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs of the Champions League, is on the threshold of two jubilees
Congo national football player in Gabala
20 August 14:27
Azerbaijan football

Congo national football player in Gabala

A 2-year contract was signed with Domi Jaures Massoumo, the midfielder of the Congolese national team
Yunis Huseynov: Qarabag will win even with a difference of one goal"
20 August 12:39
Azerbaijan football

Yunis Huseynov: Qarabag will win even with a difference of one goal"

"Getting into the group stage of the Champions League is the dream of many clubs."
Qarabag on the trip to Zagreb
20 August 10:11
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag on the trip to Zagreb

Qarabag will play its next game in the Champions League

The record of Qarabag was registered - IFFHS announced
20 August 09:29
Azerbaijan football

The record of Qarabag was registered - IFFHS announced

The European record signed by Qarabag has become official

Most read

Spain became the champion in Baku
18 August 21:21
Basketball

Spain became the champion in Baku

Baku stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series has been concluded
Paris 2024: 1 million tickets for Paralympics have been sold
18 August 18:20
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: 1 million tickets for Paralympics have been sold

1 million tickets for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have been sold
Omonia will face Azerbaijan club for the 3rd time - STATISTICS
18 August 12:43
Azerbaijan football

Omonia will face Azerbaijan club for the 3rd time - STATISTICS

Omonia, the opponent of Zire in the Conference League playoffs, is the 21-time champion of Cyprus
What should Qarabag pay attention to in Dinamo Zagreb?
18 August 10:56
Azerbaijan football

What should Qarabag pay attention to in Dinamo Zagreb?

Zagreb have played in the group 8 times in the most prestigious club tournament of the continent, 6 times in the last 12 seasons