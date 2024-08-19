Aslan Karimov: I have no words to talk about Neftchi

"Kepez - Turan Tovuz result was expected".

Aslan Karimov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the third round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The 52-year-old specialist said that the difference between the teams was evident in the match between Kepez and Turan Tovuz (0:3):

"No matter how skilled Adil Shukurov is, the lack of budget makes the transfer difficult. In such a case, no results can be given. The representative of Ganja lost to Turan Tovuz, which has recently been on the agenda with the transfer of both coach and player. Before that, the same thing happened in the match with Qarabag. The difference is obvious. It is not a question of what level the team is in technical and tactical terms. The main issue is the quality of the players. With such a budget, you have to lose to those who have higher finances than you. Kepez does not have much chance with this budget. If this situation continues and if they stay with the same squad and do not strengthen the team, they can only win through perseverance. But all this will not change anything."

He said that in the match between Sumgait and Sabail (2:1), the home team added 3 points to their assets as a result of their fight until the end:

"Playing among native fans also affected the score. Sabail sold many of its leading players this season. Many say their budgets have been cut. The only difference from Kepez is that they were able to keep some of the local players. That's why they don't look so weak. We see the rise of Sumgait in recent times. The reason for their defeat in the Conference League was only a red card. They are trying to continuebthis in the domestic championship. Samir Abbasov transferred his character to his team. Which is more combative and more emotional. I think the season will be very difficult for Sabail.

He said that we can talk about the 0:2 defeat of Neftchibagainst Sabah until the morning:

"Sabah looked better than black and white in this match. They often create scoring opportunities. They were more aggressive than Neftchi. But I have no words to talk about black and white. It's been 3 rounds with so many possibilities and no spark is visible. I am not satisfied with the coach's management. There is always a conflict with someone. They don't play the player they transferred from the U-21 national team, or they argue with Farid Yusifli in training. Why should the coach and the young player fight? Perhaps there are cultural differences. In addition to Grigorchuk's personal qualities, I had clear doubts about his management. I can already see it reflected. Of course, there is no reason for all this from a tactical-technical point of view. That is, the coach has a certain match experience, but his management does not allow him to convey his ideas to the team. For 3 rounds, the players have retail. I wonder why you don't play Gara Garayev? He even said that he did not see him as a player of the main team. But why and what qualities do you not see? It would be better if he explained this too. If you reserve such a player and only want to continue with legionnaires, the result will be like this. I feel sorry for Emin Mahmudov. He is trying to do something, but... I don't think that the training process of Qarabag is much better than Neftchi. From a technical and tactical point of view, not everything is great in Qarabag. But if we have to compare this situation with the Agdam club, Gurban Gurbanov is at the highest level in managing football players."

Shamakhi - Qarabag and Zire - Araz Nakhchivan matches of the tour have been postponed.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz