Azerbaijan Premier League advanced - WORLD RATING

The global ranking of the world's strongest football leagues has been announced.

The table includes 71 best championships of the planet, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan Premier League is the 43rd in the world. The championship odds are 43,872.

The Premier League advanced 7 places in the table published every 6 months. The Azerbaijan championship was the 50th at the beginning of 2024.

First on the list are the Big Five leagues. The English Premier League is the 1st, the Spanish La Liga is the 2nd, the Italian Serie A is the 3rd, the German Bundesliga is the 4th, and the French Ligue 1 is the 5th.

Among the leagues outside of Europe, the highest position is in MLS. The tournament in North America is the 9th in the world. Brother Turkish Super League closes the Top-10.

The strongest lower league is the Championship. England's second division ranks 11th in the world in terms of strength.

Idman.biz