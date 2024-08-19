FIRST TIME in the last 4 seasons

Turan Tovuz won the jubilee victory in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Kurban Berdiyev's team defeated Kepez away in the III round - 3:0, Idman.biz reports.

This was the 75th match and 25th victory of the club, which is playing its 3rd season in the Premier League. Turan Tovuz won 13 times at home and 12 times away.

Westerners did not concede a goal in the first three rounds of the current season. This is the first such streak in the last 4 seasons. Shamakhi was the last team that did not concede a goal in the first three games of the championship. The start of the 2020/21 season was successful for the club called Keshle.

