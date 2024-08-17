18 August 2024
The place of the Neftchi - Sabah match has been changed

The place of Neftchi - Sabah has been changed again in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

It was announced by the PFL press service, Idman.biz reports.

The match of the III round will take place in the stadium of Zire Sports Complex, not in Liv Bona Dea Arena, as previously announced. This change took place with the appeal of Zire to Neftchi, informing Sabah and the final decision of the Professional Football League.

The town club requested this in order to protect the grass cover of the "lLiv Bona Dea Arena for the Conference League game. Their request was accepted in order to represent Azerbaijan football with better infrastructure in the playoff game of the Conference League.

The match will be held tomorrow.

Idman.biz

