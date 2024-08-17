Conquered Europe - ANALYTICS

Azerbaijani clubs are showing unprecedented productivity in the 2024/25 season of European Cups.

Azerbaijani representative scored 33 goals in the first three qualifying rounds.

The main cause of "Goal rain" is Qarabag. Gurban Gurbanov's team scored seven goals against Lincoln (2:0, 5:0) and eight goals against Ludogorets (1:2, 7:2) in the Champions League.

Zire has shown itself well in attack in the best season of its history. Azerbaijani representative, who scored two goals against Sheriff (1:0, 1:2) in the European League, defeated Dunayska Streda (4:0, 2:1) and Osijek (1:1, 2:2) in the Conference League. disappointed three times.

Azerbaijan other teams in the Conference League joined the 15 goals of Qarabag and 11 goals of Zire. Sabah told Maccabi Haifa (3:0, 3:6) six times, Sumgait told Fehervar (1:2, 0:0) once to start from the center. Only St. Patricks (0:1, 0:1), which met with Sabah, kept its goal intact.

Azerbaijan teams that "captured the ball" in Europe have thus signed a record in history. Azerbaijani representatives have never scored 33 goals before the playoffs. These 33 goals were recorded in only 16 matches. The average productivity also exceeded "2" - 2.06.

The previous record was set last season. At that time, Azerbaijan clubs were happy with 30 goals.

In general, the absolute record until the main stages is 33. In the 2023/24 season, Azerbaijani representatives scored so many goals in the summer. And now the summer record has been repeated. 1 goal in 4 playoff matches will result in this indicator being updated.

In the playoffs, Qarabag will meet Dinamo Zagreb, Zire will meet Cypriot Omonia. The latter will fight for the League stage in the Conference League, and the Aghdams will fight for the Champions League.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz