Neftchi football player Erwin Koffi was punished.

The decision was made by the Disciplinary Committee of AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

This was caused by the player's action after the end of the Sabail - Neftchi match of the II round of the Premier League. Erwin threw a foreign object at the fans after the match.

Therefore, he was suspended for 2 games. Neftchi club was fined 2000 manats.

The capital derby ended with a score of 1:1.

