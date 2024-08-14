Rashad Sadigov: "Time will tell what will happen and how" - VIDEO

"Both teams will do their best. It will be a difficult match."

The head coach of Zire Rashad Sadigov said this at the press conference held before the return match against Osijek in the 3rd qualifying round of the Congress League, Idman.biz reports.

He first congratulated Qarabag who advanced to the playoffs in the Champions League and wished success to Sabah who will play in the Conference League on August 15. Sadigov said that his team will have a difficult match in the European Cup:

"We will play an important game. Both teams have ambitious players so that the result will be in their favor. Time will tell what will happen. It is sad that the pitch is not in good condition. The situation is even worse. This can also prevent to show a technical game."

- Have you watched the game of Qarabag collectively? How did that victory affect Zire?

- Everyone watched the game. If the champion of Azerbaijan wins a great victory over an experienced club, it can create confidence in Azerbaijani players. But everything will be resolved in a duel between us.

- You perform well both in the Premier League and in the Conference League. What goals has Rashad Sadigov set for himself this season?

- The season has just started. It is too early to talk about targets. As a team, we set ourselves the goal of passing this stage. We don't know how many stages yet. At the moment, we are only thinking about tomorrow's match. This meeting is very important for coaches and players. We will have a very good team in front of us. We will try our best to win. In the championship, the club management never sets big goals for us. The main thing is the quality of the players and the team. For this reason, we have had a successful start to the Premier League and at least we want to perform again in the European Cups. From the first round, it is felt that many clubs are more ambitious this season.

- Will there be a new transfer if you pass the stage?

- We don't think about it. The main thing is tomorrow's game. We are not interested in anyone.

- Are you worried about tomorrow's game within the team?

- No. If we were on a trip, we would be worried. It was there in the game with Sheriff or another team. They are ours, and we can take advantage of their every mistake. We can tune ourselves properly for tomorrow's match.

- Salifi Sunan's sentence is over. Will you give him a chance in the match with Osijek?

- I can't talk about the staff. It is good that his sentence is over. The match can be entered from the first minute tomorrow or later. We will do our best to come to the meeting with the optimal team. A hard day awaits us tomorrow.

- Are you satisfied with the current situation of the players after two tough match?

- ⁠Yesterday, my players had a complete rest. After the match with Sabah, we had two preparations. We will be fully prepared today. Today I will know exactly what their condition is.

- Have you analyzed the opponent again after the first game?

- Of course we did. If there were any shortcomings in our game, we will try to eliminate them all.

- ⁠Who is to blame for the stadiums being in this condition? Can you claim your rights as a club?

- ⁠Unfortunately, we cannot play on our own field. We rent this place, so we can't ask for anything. The condition of the field did not allow to show technical football in the match with Sheriff. The factor you mentioned is very unfortunate. Despite all this financial support, the condition of the pitches is deplorable. I hope this factor will not affect us negatively.

The match will be held on August 15 at 20:30 at Dalga Arena. The match in Croatia ended with a score of 1:1.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz