DIFFERENCE between Zubir and Juninho

There has been a change in the list of top scorers of Azerbaijani clubs in European Cups.

The reason for this is Olavio Juninho, the football player of Qarabag, who once again excelled, Idman.biz reports.

The Brazilian striker experienced the joy of scoring in the away match against Ludogorets (7:2) of the third qualifying round of the Champions League. It is Juninho's 12th goal in European Cups.

He passed Reynaldo, a former legionnaire of the Agdam club, and became the sole owner of the 2nd place. The latter has 11 goals.

The record holder of Azerbaijan in European Cups is Abdullah Zubir, who scored 14 goals. Only 2 balls separate Juninho from his teammate.

Olavio scored 6 goals in 4 matches of the current season. He scored the other 6 goals last season.

Idman.biz