The only DANGER of Qarabag

Qarabag is in danger of ending the Champions League playoff stage with only one loss.

One player of Azerbaijan team who has played four games may be suspended, Idman.biz reports.

It is midfielder Julio Romao. The Brazilian legionnaire has two yellow cards.

He should be careful in the match in Croatia in order to be fit for the return match against Zagreb Dinamo in Baku. The other players are not in danger of receiving a 3rd yellow card and missing a match against Dinamo.

The first matches of the playoffs will be held on August 20-21, and the return matches will be held on August 27-28.

Idman.biz