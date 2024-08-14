The time of the playoff matches of Qarabag has been determined

The time of the matches that Qarabag will play in the Champions League play-off stage has been announced.

It was announced by the press service of Dinamo Zagreb, Idman.biz reports.

The first meeting with the Croatian champion will take place on August 20. The match in Zagreb will start at 23:00 Baku time.

The return match to be held in Baku will be held on the 28th of this month. The starting whistle of the match will be given at 20:45.

The winner of this pair will play in the League stage of the Champions League, and the loser of the Europa League.

