Vagif Sadigov: "Dinamo Zagreb is not stronger than Ludogorets"

"This result was not surprising for me."

Vagif Sadigov, the former vice-president of AFFA, told Idman.biz.

An experienced specialist evaluated the 7:2 victory of Qarabag in the return match against Ludogorets in the third qualifying round of the Champions League. He said that the champion of Azerbaijan, who advanced to the playoffs, is much better than the opponent in terms of level and quality: "We could not turn the situations created in Baku into goals. But we paid for it in Bulgaria, we showed that we are better than our opponent. Qarabag continues its show.

He does not consider the opponent of Qarabag in the playoffs too strong: "The champion of Azerbaijan is so strong that he can make us happy in every match. The playoffs are a tough stage. However, Dinamo Zagreb is not a stronger opponent than Ludogorets. What is important is that Qarabag is strong enough to fight against any opponent. The champion of Azerbaijan can score the right goal against any opponent and continue on his way."

Qarabag lost to Ludogorets with a score of 1:2 in the match in Baku.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz