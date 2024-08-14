17 August 2024
Georgi Dermendzhiyev: "It is a very heavy defeat"

Azerbaijan football
News
14 August 2024 08:36
44
Georgi Dermendzhiyev: "It is a very heavy defeat"

"We made a lot of mistakes."

It was said by the head coach of Ludogorets Georgy Dermendzhiyev.

An experienced specialist commented on the 2:7 defeat to Qarabag in the third qualifying round of the Champions League: "It is a very heavy defeat. It is difficult to analyze such a match. In the end, we took a big risk and scored many goals. Although we wanted to make a comeback, we played badly. I told the players the importance of winning in Europe and it will be learned over time, and the players should come to their senses."

Qarabag, which lost with a score of 1:2 in Baku, won against Ludogorets with a score of 7:2.

Idman.biz

