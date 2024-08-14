17 August 2024
Gurban Gurbanov: "This was Azerbaijan's Qarabag" - VIDEO

14 August 2024 08:34
"We overcame a difficult situation. The players managed to knock out a very good team."

It was said by the head coach of Qarabag Gurban Gurbanov, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced specialist commented on the 7:2 victory over Ludogorets in the third qualifying round of the Champions League: "The players managed to enjoy the match . We did not expect injuries at the beginning of the match, but sometimes it happens. We had to replace two important players. The players showed character in a difficult moment. We have shown that we are a united and strong team. We want to advance to the main stage of the Champions League. We will play against a difficult opponent like Dinamo (Zagreb).

Gurban Gurbanov said that intense matches make the team grow: "Even if we lost in this match, I enjoyed the match . We saw the strength of this team in Baku. They have a style of play that we don't like. We should have prevented that. Even though we were ahead in the score, we conceded two goals from standard situations. We played a little carelessly in the opponent's counter-attacks. We had a conversation with the players that we should play with composure until the end. I told the players that they were not hopeless. We have been through a lot of matches. I had to be ready for it psychologically. I congratulate all of Azerbaijan, it was a thriller. It was Qarabag, it was my Qarabag. I congratulate my Qarabag.

The head coach also expressed his opinion about the opponent Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs of the Champions League: "There is no information about the opponent at the moment. All our thoughts were on this match . Dinamo is an opponent waiting for us directly in the playoffs. It is a team with a lot of experience. We will try to get to know each other in the next few days. We have to be ready for the next match. But I believe that it is very important to make rotations during these matches that my players will be fully prepared. I really wanted this team to play in the main stage of the Champions League. We will try to make our fans happy."

Qarabag eliminated Ludogorets from the competition and advanced to the playoffs.

