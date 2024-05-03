Azerbaijan head coach: "Although we lost, our players faced the experienced opponent"

"There are players born in 2009 in our team. They played in such a tournament for the first time."

Idman.biz reports that Nargiz Gurbanova, the head coach of Azerbaijan's U-17 girls' national team, said this.

She expressed her opinion about the UEFA Development tournament match against Belarus, which was organized in Minsk:

"This is a great experience for us. Playing with such an opponent is also a success because the Belarusian national team belongs to category A. We are in category B. Although our team lost, our girls saw an experienced opponent and gained experience. Belarus was playing at home. We are happy to have such an opportunity."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan was defeated by Belarus with a score of 1:3.

Idman.biz