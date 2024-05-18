18 May 2024
EN

VAR judges are local for Zira and foreign for others

Football
News
18 May 2024 12:44
VAR judges are local for Zira and foreign for others

The VAR determinations of the three games of the XXXV round in the Azerbaijan Premier League have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

Foreign referees were invited to the matches between Sumgayit and Sabah and Sabail and Neftchi. In both games, VAR will be the external justice representative. There will be local referees in the match between Kapaz and Zira.

Azerbaijan Premier League
XXXV round
May 18 (Saturday)
Sabah - Sumgayit
VAR: Natan Verbumen (Belgium)
AVAR: Aliyar Aghayev

Sabail - Neftchi
VAR: David Gersini (Italy)
AVAR: Eyyub Ibrahimov

Kepaz - Zira
VAR: Elchin Masiyev
AVAR: Parvin Talibov

It should be noted that all three games will start at 17:00.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lifetime contract at Sevilla
17:55
Football

Lifetime contract at Sevilla

The 38-year-old player will play in the team until December of the next season
The payment that Barcelona will have to pay Xavi has been revealed
15:34
Football

The payment that Barcelona will have to pay Xavi has been revealed

Because this amount can be a heavy blow for a club that is not in good financial condition
The team of the season has been announced
14:28
Football

The team of the season has been announced

Not 11, but 15 football players were included in the symbolic squad
Football player wearing more than one hat: "It was not possible to play in big teams" - INTERVIEW
13:21
Football

Football player wearing more than one hat: "It was not possible to play in big teams" - INTERVIEW

"This is also a success"
New contract at the LaLiga club
12:05
Football

New contract at the LaLiga club

This was announced by the press service of the Spanish club
14 Champions League record holders - LIST
11:34
Football

14 Champions League record holders - LIST

The list announced by IFFHS includes at least 120 matches

Most read

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO
17 May 10:26
Football

End of an era: Last staff photo at Anfield - VIDEO

Jurgen Klopp immortalized his last moments together with all Liverpool staff
Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST
16 May 11:12
Football

Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST

There are 12 players in the table
Club that interested in signing Qarabag player – PLAN
16 May 14:44
Football

Club that interested in signing Qarabag player – PLAN

The name of the club that wants to add the Qarabag goalkeeper Andrey Lunev to their team has been announced
How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?
16 May 17:15
Olympics 2024

How much the Olympic Games benefits the host?

Centre de droit et d'économie du sport published a report related to this topic