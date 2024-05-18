VAR judges are local for Zira and foreign for others

The VAR determinations of the three games of the XXXV round in the Azerbaijan Premier League have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

Foreign referees were invited to the matches between Sumgayit and Sabah and Sabail and Neftchi. In both games, VAR will be the external justice representative. There will be local referees in the match between Kapaz and Zira.

Azerbaijan Premier League

XXXV round

May 18 (Saturday)

Sabah - Sumgayit

VAR: Natan Verbumen (Belgium)

AVAR: Aliyar Aghayev

Sabail - Neftchi

VAR: David Gersini (Italy)

AVAR: Eyyub Ibrahimov

Kepaz - Zira

VAR: Elchin Masiyev

AVAR: Parvin Talibov

It should be noted that all three games will start at 17:00.

