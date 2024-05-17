Turkish club at the training camp in Guba – PHOTO

Turkiye's ODTU Amputee football club together with Azerbaijan's national amputee football team started a training camp at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex.

Idman.biz reports that the training camp will continue until May 25.

In addition to the 23-member coach and player staff of the Azerbaijan national amputee football team, 9 players from the Turkish ODTU Amputee football club were invited to the meeting.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national amputee football team qualified for the final stage of the European Championship, which will be held in Evian, France, from June 1 to 8. The Azerbaijani team, made up of people who were injured as a result of the explosion of mines planted by the enemy in our territories freed from occupation, will participate in the final stage of the European Championship for the first time. In addition to the world champion Turkiye, strong teams such as England, France, Spain, Italy, Germany and Poland will participate in the final stage where 16 teams will compete.

Idman.biz