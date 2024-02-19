19 February 2024
EN

Three players in the Premier League suspended

Azerbaijan football
News
19 February 2024 13:02
Three players were suspended in the XXIII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that two of these players will miss the next round because they received a yellow card for the 4th time and one for the 8th time.

Two players were suspended during Sabail's match with Araz-Nakhchivan. Adi Mehremic was punished with the 8th yellow card of the season. He will not participate in Sabail's meeting with Sabah. Igor Ribeiro will have to miss the home match against Zira. He received the 4th warning in the current championship.

Sumgayit lost Tresor Mossi. The yellow card he received in the match against Turan Tovuz was his 4th in the season. Mossi will not play in the away match against Qarabag.

It should be noted that the matches of the XXIV round will be held on March 1-3.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

