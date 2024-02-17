The number of tickets sold for the game Qarabag - Braga has been announced

The tickets sold for the Qarabag- Braga game, held in the play-off stage of the Europa League, has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the Aghdam club.

26,500 tickets have already been sold. Ticket sales for the match on February 22 continue.

The price of the tickets for the match to be held at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov is 5, 20, 30, 75 and 100 manats respectively.

Tickets for VVIP C and VVIP D sectors are 300 AZN for our fans who want to take advantage of VIP Lounge privileges.

It should be noted that tickets are sold at "Iticket.az" sales points (online sale at iticket.az), at the Fan Shop of Qarabag FC on Park Bulvar, at the ticket offices of Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, Heydar Aliyev Palace. In "Changan Azerbaijan" it is possible to buy VVIP, VIP and CAT 1 tickets.

Idman.biz