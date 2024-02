A new appointment has been made official in Qarabag.

According to the information provided by the club to Idman.biz, Nail Karimov will work for the success of the football academy of Aghdam. A football official has been appointed the manager of the academy.

Karimov's last place of work was the Gabala Sports Club. In 2006-24, he worked as the head of the press service, the deputy director and head of the academy, as well as the general manager.

