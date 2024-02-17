Comparison of Lunev and Shahrudin: "One is a perfect guy, the other is so talented" - VIDEO

"Andrey Lunev always stands out for his composure. His choice of position is great."

This was said by Aslan Karimov, former football player of Qarabag and Azerbaijan national team, who was a guest of Idman Bizde program.

He said that Russian goalkeeper Andrey Lunyov performed worse than expected in the match in which Qarabag defeated Braga 4:2 away in the Europa League playoffs: "He is a top-level goalkeeper. Without knowing Lunev's psychology and preparation for the game, nothing can be done. It's impossible to say. But the fact is that he didn't look like himself in Portugal. He also had some mistakes in goal. Although Andrey didn't play well, he showed his level."

Karimov also compared Lunev with Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev, the former goalkeeper of Qarabag. According to him, the goalkeeper of the Azerbaijan national team lags behind his colleague in several aspects: "Mahammadaliyev is a perfect guy. But if we evaluate him as a football player, it is obvious that his training is weak in the lower age groups. Shahruddin plays only due to his experience and heart. Looking at his game It looks unstructured. But Lunev has a goalkeeping school. His posture and actions are more structured. I think that the poor performance in this game was a psychological factor."

It should be noted that Mahammadaliyev plays at Adana Demirspor.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz