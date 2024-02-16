AFFA punished the Araz-Nakhchivan coach

A meeting of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee was held.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the PFL press service.

The events of the XXII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League were discussed at the meeting. In the match between Kapaz and Sabail, 6 players of the home team and 4 players of the visitors were fined 700 manats each. During the break of the match, Ganja club player Vurgun Huseynov was suspended for 1 game and his club was fined 500 AZN for protesting the referee's decision.

Araz-Nakhchivan coach Vadar Nuriyev was suspended for 2 games for protesting the referee's decision during the break of the match against Neftchi. He caused a loss of 1500 manats to his club. Neftchi will pay 700 manats for receiving yellow cards for 5 players. In the 90th + 3rd minute, the club suffered a loss of 1,000 manats due to the massive insulting statements made by the Neftchi fans towards the opposing football players.

