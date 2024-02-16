16 February 2024
Maksim Medvedev: "We should focus on the return match"

"Of course, it is a very good result for us."

Qarabag captain Maksim Medvedev said these words in his statement to Idman.biz.

The defender of the Aghdam team, who returned from the Europa League playoff round match against Braga in Portugal, shared his thoughts about the match at the welcome ceremony: "We played away against a big team. We had come a long way, there were many difficulties. The players came out on the field with their hearts and heads and did everything they could to get a good result. Everything worked out well for us. Now we have to tune in to the return match so that we don't repeat the mistakes we made in Portugal and perform better."

It should be noted that Qarabag won 4:2 in the away match.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

