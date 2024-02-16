16 February 2024
Qarabag scores the 200th goal in the European Cups – ANALYSIS

Azerbaijan football
Analytics
16 February 2024 13:22
Qarabag scores the 200th goal in the European Cups – ANALYSIS

Qarabag scored the 200th goal in European Cups.

Idman.biz reports that the anniversary of the Aghdam club coincided with the of the Europa League playoff stage.

Qarabag celebrated their anniversary in Braga match, the champion of the Premier League. Qarabag is the most goal scoring Azerbaijani club in Europe.

Historic goal from Juninho

Our representative had 197 goals in his account before the first meeting with Braga in Portugal. Qarabag who won with the score of 4:2 has already increased this number to 201.
The anniversary ball was the team's 3rd goal in the match. Olavio Juninho signed it. The scorer of the Premier League disappointed the Portuguese in the 65th minute.

28 years towards 200

It took 28 years for Qarabag to reach the 200 goal barrier. Aghdam club scored its first goal in the Europa Cup in 1996.
In his debut at the continental arena, our representative played in the Winners’ Cup. The representative of Aghdam, who lost to the Finnish club MüPa-47 in Baku with a score of 0:1, scored his first goal on the road. Bakhtiyar Musayev scored in the match at the opponent's field (1:1, extra time). That goal on August 22, 1996 was the 1st in the history of the club, and Juninho's goal was the 200th.

Productivity of 1.16

Qarabag scored the 200th goal in the 173rd match of the Europa Cups. Aghdam players with 201 balls have an average productivity of 1.16.
The club, which debuted in Europe in the 1996/97 season, scored these goals in 5 different tournaments. 112 goals were recorded in the Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup), 67 in the Champions League, 19 in the Conference League, 2 in the Intertoto Cup, and 1 in the Winners' Cup.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

