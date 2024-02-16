What's in store for Qarabag?

Having defeated Braga 4:2 in the first game of the Europa League playoff round, Qarabag took a confident step towards the 1/8 finals.

Idman.biz reports that if the champion of Azerbaijan passes the stage, the name of his next opponent will be known on February 23.

The draw for the 1/8 final stage will be made in Nyon, Switzerland. The event will start at 15:00 Baku time.

The winners of the play-off will meet the group winners who are exempted from the play-off. The winner of the pair Qarabag - Braga will face one of 8 possible opponents.

These are West Ham, Brighton, Atalanta, Rangers, Liverpool, Villarreal, Slavia and Bayer Leverkusen.

The first matches of the 1/8 finals will take place on the field of the team from the playoffs. If Qarabag passes the stage, it will start at home in the next round.

It should be noted that our representative will host Braga on February 22.

Idman.biz