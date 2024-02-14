Jeyhun Sultanov is in favor of changing the limit: "They find a new job in any kind of difficulty" – VIDEO

"Today, the majority agree with the existence of the international player limit, while others are also dissatisfied. I am also in favor of the limit being 8+3."

This was said by Jeyhun Sultanov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde program.

He said that increasing the foreigner limit - switching to 8+3 (8 foreigners, 3 local players) will boost the development of the country's football: "Azerbaijani players can find a new team as soon as they are in trouble. Just like years ago, I went to Iran, and Farrukh Ismayilov and Kemal Guliyev went to Ukraine. He found a team everywhere. We had to. Somehow you will find a way out. Azerbaijani football players will do the same. Believe me, most of the current local players are in contact with overseas agents. Those who do not have the opportunity to do so will be forced to play in the I division. If someone is released due to the limit, there will be no development. Before that, there was a limit for the development of U-21. He had to play. But who was up at that time? No one".

It should be noted that currently the limit is applied in the Azerbaijan Premier League with the 7+4 system.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz