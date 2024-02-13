14 February 2024
EN

Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO

Azerbaijan football
News
13 February 2024 16:34
Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO

"Everything is OK. Each of the players is well prepared for the game."

As Idman.biz reports, the Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov told reporters at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport while leaving for Portugal for the match with Braga, which they will face in the European League playoffs.

The experienced specialist said that they will try to do their best game in their first promotion match: "Excitement exists, but it's expected. We still have two days to analyze the opponent. The fact that Braga has lost their last few games doesn't seem to portend anything about our encounter. The team may prepare more responsibly after the result of 0:5 in the last match. Because this is a completely different tournament. Although they lost in the national championship, they won the cup. Each game has a different motivation. I watched their last match. It wasn't a match for the score. In any case, they conceded 5 goals against Sporting. But we know that they will seriously prepare for the game with us."

Gurbanov stressed that he does not believe that Braga will make any changes in the tactical scheme: "In general, there may be some changes in the middle line. It also depends on the opponent. However, it is not believable that they will change their game system."

Qarabag will not make any serious changes in the game with Braga. According to Gurbanov, his players will have some additional tasks: "It is inevitable. We must be careful. We will try our best to fulfill our thoughts on the field. "Braga's player Simon Banza is also expected to take part in the same match as us."

It should be noted that the match Braga - Qarabag will start on February 15 at 00:00 Baku time.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Jeyhun Sultanov is in favor of changing the limit: "They find a new job in any kind of difficulty" – VIDEO
18:02
Azerbaijan football

Jeyhun Sultanov is in favor of changing the limit: "They find a new job in any kind of difficulty" – VIDEO

"Believe me, most of the current local players are in contact with overseas agents"
The latest situation of Vadim Vasilyev: "The medicines may be having this effect on him"
16:24
Football

The latest situation of Vadim Vasilyev: "The medicines may be having this effect on him"

"It is difficult to keep Vadim's blood pressure stable and it often drops"
Julio Romao: "We have a great chance to surprise"
15:20
Azerbaijan football

Julio Romao: "We have a great chance to surprise"

"But we must be serious"
Vagif Sadygov replied to Aykhan Abbasov: "It can be realized"
15:17
Azerbaijan football

Vagif Sadygov replied to Aykhan Abbasov: "It can be realized"

"Aykhan's proposal can be implemented"
UEFA President congratulated Ilham Aliyev
15:15
Azerbaijan football

UEFA President congratulated Ilham Aliyev

"Thanks to the support of the government and the activity of the national association, football in Azerbaijan is continuously developing at all levels"
Jeyhun Sultanov: “Bayer and Braga cannot be compared" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO
15:00
Azerbaijan football

Jeyhun Sultanov: “Bayer and Braga cannot be compared" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO

The guest of the program this time was Jeyhun Sultanov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team

Most read

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO
12 February 09:00
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national artistic gymnastics team successfully performed at the international competition held in Luxembourg
Romario better than Haaland and Mbappe? - VIDEO
13 February 15:33
World football

Romario better than Haaland and Mbappe? - VIDEO

Striking claims from the Brazilian legend
Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO
13 February 09:56
Other

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project. In the program, which will be hosted by one of the country's well-known TV presenters, famous faces of show business will demonstrate their sports skills
Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO
13 February 16:34
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO

"Everything is OK. Each of the players is well prepared for the game"