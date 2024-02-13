Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO

"Everything is OK. Each of the players is well prepared for the game."

As Idman.biz reports, the Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov told reporters at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport while leaving for Portugal for the match with Braga, which they will face in the European League playoffs.

The experienced specialist said that they will try to do their best game in their first promotion match: "Excitement exists, but it's expected. We still have two days to analyze the opponent. The fact that Braga has lost their last few games doesn't seem to portend anything about our encounter. The team may prepare more responsibly after the result of 0:5 in the last match. Because this is a completely different tournament. Although they lost in the national championship, they won the cup. Each game has a different motivation. I watched their last match. It wasn't a match for the score. In any case, they conceded 5 goals against Sporting. But we know that they will seriously prepare for the game with us."

Gurbanov stressed that he does not believe that Braga will make any changes in the tactical scheme: "In general, there may be some changes in the middle line. It also depends on the opponent. However, it is not believable that they will change their game system."

Qarabag will not make any serious changes in the game with Braga. According to Gurbanov, his players will have some additional tasks: "It is inevitable. We must be careful. We will try our best to fulfill our thoughts on the field. "Braga's player Simon Banza is also expected to take part in the same match as us."

It should be noted that the match Braga - Qarabag will start on February 15 at 00:00 Baku time.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz