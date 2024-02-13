The referees of Braga – Qarabag match announced

The referees of the Braga - Qarabag game, which will be held within the framework of the first games of the Europa League playoffs stage, have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of UEFA.



The match to be held in Portugal will be managed by Danish Morten Krogh. His assistants will be Wollenberg Rasmussen and Steffen Bramsen.



The fourth referee will be Mikkel Redder. The VAR referee of the match will be Rob Dieperink (Netherlands), his assistant will be Jonas Hansen (Denmark).



It should be noted that the match, which will take place on February 15 at "Estadio Municipal" in Braga, will start at 00:00 Baku time.



Idman.biz