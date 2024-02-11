Peace in the match of Ramil and Vusal

The 22nd round of the 1st Turkish League was remembered as a duel of Azerbaijani football players.

Idman.biz reports that Vusal Iskanderli and Ramil Sheydayev faced.

The winner of the match between Boluspor and Kocaelispor has not been determined. In 90 minutes, the sides scored one goal each. Although the visiting team opened the score, the home team restored the "status quo". Vusal, who was in the starting team, was replaced in the 62nd minute, while Ramil was replaced in the 80th minute.

It should be noted that Kocaelispor was ranked 3rd with 43 points, and Boluspor was ranked 8th with 33 points.

Idman.biz