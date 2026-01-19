21 January 2026
Afran Ismayilov expects tough test for Qarabag against Eintracht

Azerbaijan football
News
19 January 2026 13:50
Afran Ismayilov expects tough test for Qarabag against Eintracht

Former Qarabag footballer Afran Ismayilov has shared his thoughts on the upcoming UEFA Champions League main stage seventh-round match between Qarabag and Eintracht Frankfurt.

“The opponent’s head coach has been dismissed. The team has not been going through its best period lately,” Ismayilov said.

The 37-year-old former midfielder noted that Qarabag have only played friendly matches this year and have not yet featured in an official game, which he sees as an advantage for the Frankfurt side. According to him, the dismissal of Eintracht’s head coach could also work in their favor, as the new specialist is likely to bring a more aggressive and motivated approach, with the team eager to prove itself.

Ismayilov emphasized that the match in Baku will be difficult but extremely important. “I believe Qarabag will achieve the result they want. The team has completed their training camp well, and I am confident they will secure a deserved victory. We all support them. The players know this is their last chance. A win is essential. After this, there will be an away match against Liverpool, so victory is a must if we want to keep our playoff hopes alive,” he told sport24.az.

The match will take place on January 21 at 21:45 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

