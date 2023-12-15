Elmar Bakhshiyev felt bad and did not come to the press conference: "The team came to the game with no spirit"

"During the week, we tried to motivate the players, to be in contact, to talk. The team went into the game without spirit. That's why our game didn't work out and we lost."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Khagani Mammadov, the coach of the "red-blacks" after the "Sabail" - "Gabala" game of the XVII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

After the 0:3 defeat, the head coach of the regional representative, Elmar Bakhshiyev, did not attend the press conference because he felt bad. His assistant said that they tried to find out the team's problems: "We sit down and talk with the players, they say they don't have any problems. We try to play, but it doesn't work. As we prepared for this match, we will prepare for the game with "Sabah". We will try to do the best. The mood of the players is not good as the team is at the bottom of the standings. As soon as something happens, the players react to the referee and the opponent. That's why they buy red. We punish them. If this happens in the future, we will punish again. We will try to get the team out of this situation."

It should be noted that after the 17th round, "Gabala" is the last in the tournament table with 11 points.

