Tahir Gozel: "Qarabag spirit played a role in achieving the historic result"

The president of "Qarabag" Tahir Gozel congratulated the team after the match against the Swedish club "Hacken" in the sixth round of the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Idman.biz reports that he appreciated the historical success of the representative of Aghdam.

Emphasizing that the Qarabag spirit and unity played a major role in achieving this historic result, Tahir Gozel wished the team success in the next games.

The president of the club will also participate in the draw to be held in Nyon, Switzerland on December 18.

It should be noted that "Qarabag" won 2:1 against "Hacken" and advanced to the playoffs for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani football.

Idman.biz