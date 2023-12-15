"Qarabag" for the first time, 100 percent score from "Bayer" and longing for points "Hacken"

"Azerbaijani champion won the necessary victory to take the second place in group H."

Idman.biz reports that UEFA has published an article on the official website of "Qarabag".

He said that after Bayer Leverkusen showed a 100 percent result in the group, "Qarabag" won the necessary victory: "Leandro Andrade took advantage of the goalkeeper's mistake in the first minute and put the Azerbaijani champion ahead in the score. The hosts doubled their lead through Yassin Benzia in added time. In the 56th minute, the dismissal of Marko Vesovic after receiving a red card helped the guests to minimize the difference in the score. "Hacken" reduced the difference with Badavi Huseynov's own goal.

UEFA also emphasized that "Hacken" is the only club that finished the group stage without points. "Bayer" is the only team that has won all its matches.

It should be noted that "Qarabag" defeated "Hacken" with a score of 2:1 and qualified for the 1/16 finals of the European League for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani football.

Idman.biz