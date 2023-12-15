A Working Group has been established for deciding the candidates for the position of head coach of the national team - NAMES

The composition of the Working Group was determined by the order of AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev.

Idman.biz reports that AFFA Vice President Elshad Nasirov, Chairman of the Working Group, Vagif Sadigov (Vice President), Zaur Akhundov (Member of the Executive Committee), Sarkhan Hajiyev (General Secretary), Elkhan Samadov (PFL President) and Fikret Huseynov (head of the Olympic and Paralympic sports sector of the Olympic and Paralympic Sports Ministry) were appointed as members.

The first full online meeting of the Working Group was held today. General opinions were exchanged at the meeting.

It should be noted that at the last extraordinary meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee, a decision was made to create a special Working Group to identify the candidates for the post of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team.

