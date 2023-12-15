15 December 2023
Gurban Gurbanov will not say "no" to Kady.

15 December 2023 11:28
Gurban Gurbanov will not say "no" to Kady.

Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov commented on the possible return of his former player Kady Borges to the team.

Idman.biz reports that the experienced specialist said that he is not against the return of the 27-year-old Brazilian after the game against "Hacken" in the European League.

According to him, if Kady wants to return from Russia, "Qarabag" will respond positively: "We tell all our players that our doors are always open to you. Everything was fine here for him. If there is such an option, we will not say "no". But he currently has a contract."

It should be noted that Kady Borges defended the honor of "Qarabag" in 2021-2022. The Brazilian footballer moved to the Russian club "Krasnodar" in January of this year.

Idman.biz

