Swedish press: " No player of "Qarabag" made a serious mistake"

The Swedish press wrote about the advantages of the Aghdam representative after the defeat of "Hacken" to "Qarabag" in the European League.

Idman.biz reports that "svenskafans.com" publication paid special attention to the experience of "Qarabag".

It was reported that the minimum level of all the players of "Qarabag" was much higher than those of "Hacken": "Their experience in the international arena was felt. Everyone was distinguished by their dribbling. Except for an own goal in the last minutes of the match, no player of "Qarabag" made a serious mistake. In the Swedish Championship, you can have players of slightly worse quality and still finish third. But the level of "Hacken" was clearly visible in the European League.

It should be noted that "Qarabag", which defeated its opponent 1:0 in the European League Group H match held in Sweden, was happy with the 2:1 victory in Baku. With this, our representative made it to the 1/16 final stage of the European League for the first time.

Idman.biz