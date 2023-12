"Qarabag" - "Neftchi" match referees have been announced

The fixtures of the 17th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League have been announced.

Idman.biz informs that the referees of the center of the tour - "Qarabag" - "Neftchi" match have been announced.



The Azerbaijan derby was assigned to Ravan Hamzazade.



December 14 (Thursday)

"Kapaz" - "Sumgayit"

Referees: Javid Jalilov, Kamran Bayramov, Jamil Guliyev, Kamranbey Rahimov

VAR: Rashad Ahmadov

AVAR: Vusal Mammadov

Referee-inspector: Vusal Aliyev

AFFA representative: Rufat Amirov

Tovuz City Stadium, 15 :30

December 15 (Friday)

"Araz-Nakhchivan" - "Sabah"

Judges: Farid Hajiyev, Rahman Imami, Teymur Teymurov, Ali Aliyev

Judge-inspector: Amrah Ibrahimov

AFFA representative: Elchin Mehtiyev

"Dalga Arena", 15:00

"Sabail - "Gabala"

Judges: Rauf Jabarov, Muslum Aliyev, Asiman Azizli, Emin Aliyev

Judge-inspector: Zohrab Gadiyev

AFFA representative: Anar Shikhaliyev

"ASCO Arena", 13:00

December 16 (Saturday)

"Turan Tovuz" - "Zira"

Referees: Elchin Masiyev, Elshad Abdullayev, Rahil Ramazanov, Kamran Aliyev

Referee-inspector: Asim Khudiyev

AFFA representative: Elman Musayev

Tovuz CityStadium, 18:00