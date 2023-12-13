13 December 2023
"Sumgait"'s injured footballer: "No one from the club asked about my condition"

13 December 2023 16:04
"I feel better now. I still remember the moment of the incident, I was in shock at first, but then I told myself that I can't take back time, it's impossible."

"Sumgait" football player Christian Velinovski told Idman.biz.

The North Macedonian midfielder, whose leg was broken in the second qualifying round of the Azerbaijan Cup, said that he started to think positively and recover psychologically: "Of course, I will not give up, I will do my best in the rehabilitation process first, and then in training. I was born for football and my love for this sport still remains. I'm a hard worker myself, and I'll work even 200 percent, not 100 percent, in order to be able to play like before. I'm sure I can do it."

According to the player of "Sumgait", although Rahid Aghazada, who injured him, came to the hospital, nobody from "Lerik" was interested in his condition: "Aghazada visited me twice, but no one else from the club asked about my condition. This event was a small obstacle on the way to being the best. I will overcome this."

It should be noted that in the 22nd minute of the match against "Lerik" in the second qualifying round of the Azerbaijan Cup, the opponent player Rahid Aghazada broke Velinovski's leg due to his careless behavior during the slide tackle. The midfielder, who was operated on November 30, will be out of action for 4 months.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz

