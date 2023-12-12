12 December 2023
EN

Injury uptade on the "Neftchi" goalkeeper: "He will be sent home"

Azerbaijan football
News
12 December 2023 15:54
Injury uptade on the "Neftchi" goalkeeper: "He will be sent home"

The latest condition of the visitors' goalkeeper Nuraziz Azizov, who was injured in the match between "Ulduz Mingechevir" and "Neftchi", held within the 15th round of the AFFA U-15 League, has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Shaik Zohrabli, the doctor of the "whites and blacks", said that the condition of the player who underwent surgery is moderately stable.
He said that Azizov is feeling well now. According to Zohrabli, the goalkeeper will be discharged home after several days of treatment.

It should be noted that in the 37th minute of the match, the goalkeeper of the "whites and blacks" collided with the attacker of the opposing team inside the penalty area. The player of "Neftchi" had to stop the game after receiving a hard blow in the abdominal cavity. The goalkeeper, whose pain worsened while returning to Baku, was admitted to Kurdamir Central Hospital. After examinations at the hospital, the football player was diagnosed with a ruptured spleen and underwent a successful operation.

Idman.biz

Related news

Gjoko Hadzievski: "Azerbaijan has two ways to improve" - INTERVIEW
17:56
Azerbaijan football

Gjoko Hadzievski: "Azerbaijan has two ways to improve" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Gjoko Hadzievski, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team and "Baku" club, to Idman.biz website

Ramil Sheydayev's team remained in the group
16:40
Football

Ramil Sheydayev's team remained in the group

The team tested the Japanese "Kofu" at home
Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team
15:50
Azerbaijan football

Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team

"It doesn't matter if the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team is international or local. Various names are possible." Gjoko Hadzievski, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

"Sabail" - "Gabala" match date has been changed
14:05
Azerbaijan football

"Sabail" - "Gabala" match date has been changed

The match will take place on December 15
"Araz-Nakhchivan" international: "By saying this, I am not insuring us for an unsuccessful result"
14:03
Azerbaijan football

"Araz-Nakhchivan" international: "By saying this, I am not insuring us for an unsuccessful result"

"The last game with "Zira" was difficult. We knew this would happen in advance"

The referees of the "Qarabag" - "Hacken" match have been announced
11:05
Azerbaijan football

The referees of the "Qarabag" - "Hacken" match have been announced

The match will be managed by a brigade of referees from Albania

Most read

European Taekwondo Championship: Azerbaijani player won a bronze medal
11 December 11:10
Taekwondo

European Taekwondo Championship: Azerbaijani player won a bronze medal

Azerbaijani taekwondo player Zemfira Hasanzade won a bronze medal in the European U-21 Championship
The winners of the Azerbaijan Cup have been determined
9 December 19:41
Table tennis

The winners of the Azerbaijan Cup have been determined

Azerbaijan Table Tennis Cup has been concluded
Did Hamilton present the award to Baku? - PHOTO
10 December 15:48
Formula 1

Did Hamilton present the award to Baku? - PHOTO

An interesting incident happened after the gala evening of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) organized in Baku
Gala show called "Flames of the Ojag" - PHOTO
9 December 19:59
Gymnastics

Gala show called "Flames of the Ojag" - PHOTO

Gala show called "Flames of the Ojag" was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in connection with the 10th anniversary of the "Ojag Sport" Club