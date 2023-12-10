Adrian Mutu: "My team responded very well"

"It was a tough, difficult match, we were playing against an aggressive opponent. Today we managed to win as a team. This is very important for me."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Adrian Mutu, head coach of "Neftchi", which ended the 16th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League with victory.

The Romanian specialist was dissatisfied because they conceded two balls in the game they won 3:2 against "Turan Tovuz". Mutu said that they are in a high mood and want to continue the same success in the meeting with "Qarabag": "We conceded two easy goals in our goal. We had to be careful. But my team responded very well. We were always ahead in the game. We would like to settle in higher ranks. In some games, in some moments, we have mistakes and sins. There were games where we were not lucky. We have to draw conclusions from all this happening. We must dwell above as long as we can until the end. After this victory, our mood is high. It will be difficult against "Qarabag". We will try to win that derby."

It should be noted that "Neftchi" with 25 points is ranked 3rd in the tournament table.

Idman.biz