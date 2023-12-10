10 December 2023
"Qarabag" ranked 84th in the IFFHS rating table

10 December 2023 14:54
"Qarabag" ranked 84th in the IFFHS rating table

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has announced the new world ranking of clubs.

Idman.biz reports that 3 clubs of Azerbaijan are included in the list.

The best indicator belongs to the national champion "Qarabag". Agdam club ranked 84th with 131.5 points. The team fell 14 places compared to last month.

"Neftchi" (378th place) and "Sabah" (391st place), representing our country in the European Cup this year, have fallen in the rating table. The teams lost 38 and 49 positions, respectively.

It should be noted that "Manchester City", the winner of the Champions League, occupies the first place in the table of 402 clubs. "Real" is in the 2nd place, "Inter" is in the 3rd place.

