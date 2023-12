"Tuzlaspor" played the next match of Azerbaijan national team player Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada.

Idman.biz reports that the team was a guest of "Bodrumspor" in the 15th round of the Turkish I league.

Although "Tuzlaspor" fell behind in the score, they avoided defeat with a goal scored in the 90th + 5th minute. Hasanelizada was on the field for 90 minutes.

It should be noted that "Tuzlaspor" is 16th with 13 points after the 15th round.

Idman.biz