The opponents of our national teams have been determined

The opponents of the Azerbaijan national team of under-19 women's football players, who will play in the preliminary qualifying round of the European Championship to be held in Lithuania in 2025, have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that our team will compete with the teams of Montenegro, Bulgaria and Latvia in the 4th group in the qualifiers organized in the League of Nations format. The games of the group will be held in Latvia on April 3, 6, 9, 2024. In the preliminary stage, the group winners of the B League will qualify for the A League.

The final stage will be held in Sweden in 2025.

The draw for the preliminary qualifying round of the European Championship of under-17 women's football teams has also been held.

Our national team was placed in the 2nd group in the B League together with the teams of Bulgaria, Slovenia and Moldova. Next year, the group games will be held in Bulgaria on March 14, 17, 20.

Idman.biz