The player from "Lerik" who injured the player of "Sumgayit" was disqualified for 6 games

The player who injured "Sumgayit" player Christian Velinovski was punished.

Idman.biz reports that the decision was made by the Disciplinary Committee of AFFA.

In its meeting, the institution investigated the match between "Sumgayit" and "Lerik" within the framework of the second qualifying round of the Azerbaijan Cup. In the 23rd minute, Rahid Aghazade, the football player of the southern team, who received a red card for his aggressive behavior, was disqualified for 6 games, including all tournaments. The club was fined 300 manats.

This is based on Article 19, Clause 8 of the PFL Regulations, which the Disciplinary Committee provides for exceptional cases.

It should be noted that as a result of the incident, Christian Velinovski will start training after at least 3-4 months.

Idman.biz