6 December 2023
EN

The player from "Lerik" who injured the player of "Sumgayit" was disqualified for 6 games

Azerbaijan football
News
6 December 2023 15:48
The player from "Lerik" who injured the player of "Sumgayit" was disqualified for 6 games

The player who injured "Sumgayit" player Christian Velinovski was punished.

Idman.biz reports that the decision was made by the Disciplinary Committee of AFFA.

In its meeting, the institution investigated the match between "Sumgayit" and "Lerik" within the framework of the second qualifying round of the Azerbaijan Cup. In the 23rd minute, Rahid Aghazade, the football player of the southern team, who received a red card for his aggressive behavior, was disqualified for 6 games, including all tournaments. The club was fined 300 manats.

This is based on Article 19, Clause 8 of the PFL Regulations, which the Disciplinary Committee provides for exceptional cases.

It should be noted that as a result of the incident, Christian Velinovski will start training after at least 3-4 months.

Idman.biz

Related news

"Qarabag" was fined for entering the field by outsiders
16:12
Azerbaijan football

"Qarabag" was fined for entering the field by outsiders

The next meeting of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee was held
"Neftchi" international: "We have a big points difference with Qarabag, but everything is possible in football"
15:06
Azerbaijan football

"Neftchi" international: "We have a big points difference with Qarabag, but everything is possible in football"

"There are 2 rounds left in the Premier League game with "Qarabag"
Lucas Melano: "I like dolma the most out of your dishes"
14:55
Azerbaijan football

Lucas Melano: "I like dolma the most out of your dishes"

"Spanish and Italian clubs also wanted me"
Bakhtiyar Musayev mentioned his favorite players and the top three teams in the Azerbaijan Championship – INTERVIEW
13:11
Azerbaijan football

Bakhtiyar Musayev mentioned his favorite players and the top three teams in the Azerbaijan Championship – INTERVIEW

Interview of veteran Azerbaijani football player Bakhtiyar Musayev to Idman.biz website

PHOTO REPORT of the victory of the Azerbaijan national team
11:20
Azerbaijan football

PHOTO REPORT of the victory of the Azerbaijan national team

The match ended with a 1:0 victory of Azerbaijan national team
Zaur Ramazanov: "Neftchi" and "Araz-Nakhchivan" are similar- INTERVIEW
10:17
Azerbaijan football

Zaur Ramazanov: "Neftchi" and "Araz-Nakhchivan" are similar- INTERVIEW

Veteran football player Zaur Ramazanov's interview to Idman.biz website

Most read

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO
5 December 15:32
World football

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO

Leao is in the symbolic team
The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale
5 December 09:48
World football

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale

A stake sale will be confirmed between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United next week
The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO
4 December 13:55
Other

The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded with medals, certificates and prizes
FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO
4 December 19:44
Other

FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO

Today, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) took a week in Azerbaijan