Azerbaijan finished the League of Nations with victory

The Azerbaijan national team of women's football players played the last game within the UEFA Nations League group stage yesterday.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan hosted the Faroe Islands in Baku as part of the VI round.

The game had a formal character for Siyasat Asgarov's team, who defeated Cyprus 1:0 on the road 4 days ago and secured the group leadership and promotion to the B division. The national team of Azerbaijan won this time with the same score. Nigar Mirzaliyeva scored the only goal in the 68th minute.

They won 5 out of 6 matches in the group stage and played a draw in only one match.

It should be noted that in the other match of the group, Montenegro won 2:0 against Cyprus.

League of Nations

Division C

VI round

December 5

19:00: Azerbaijan - Faroe Islands - 1:0

Goal: Nigar Mirzaliyeva, 68

Referee: Lovisa Johansson

Baku. "Dalga Arena"

1 Azerbaijan 6 5 1 0 9-2 16 2 Montenegro 6 4 0 2 14-4 12 3 Cyprus 6 2 1 3 3-6 7 4 Faroe Islands 6 0 0 6 1-15 0

