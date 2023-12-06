6 December 2023
Former football player of Azerbaijan: "I will not refuse the offer of the Ukrainian national team" - INTERVIEW

6 December 2023 09:25
Emil Mustafayev, the 22-year-old midfielder of the "Polesye" FC, gave an interview to the Ukrainian press.

Idman.biz reports that the former player of the U-21 national team of Azerbaijan said that he is not against playing for the national team of Ukraine.

- At one time, you accepted the offer to play in the youth team of Azerbaijan. Do you regret your decision?

- I wanted to play in the main team of Azerbaijan, because my father wanted it very much. When Ruslan Petrovich invited me, I had already made my choice. It would not be right to switch from one team to another.

- Wasn't there an invitation from the national team? Have you had any contact with the Federation?

- While playing in "Alexandria" there were negotiations, but now it is all silence.

- Is it too early to put an end to your career in the Ukrainian national team?

- An invitation to the Ukrainian national team can happen once in a thousand years. I will not refuse. I grew up here and found myself.

- How do people in Azerbaijan talk about Anatoly Nuriyev and Rustam Ahmadzade, who shine in "Minay" in the Ukrainian Premier League?

- I am not that close to them. Ahmadzada is regularly invited to the national team. Rustam's form is also quite good.

- Recently, the youth teams of Azerbaijan and Ukraine met at the EURO-2025 qualifying. Can you single out any of your former teammates?

- There are several interesting players. I can name goalkeeper Rustam Simagulin and captain Farid Yusifli.

