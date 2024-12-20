Azerbaijan's first-ever full marathon: President Cup bebuts in Guba

For the first time, Azerbaijan will host a full-distance marathon race.

The "Presidential Cup" marathon will take place in Guba, designated as the "Sports Capital of 2024," Idman.biz reports.

The event will feature around 120 athletes, including participants from Turkiye, Russia, and Belgium, alongside local competitors.

Organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, and the Victory Running Club, the race will kick off on December 22 at 10:00 AM at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex.

Idman.biz