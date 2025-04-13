Farid Gayibov: “The large number of foreign athletes participating in the race is a gratifying moment”

“Last year, the ultramarathon started in Khankendi, but this year it ended in Khankendi.”

It was stated by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, in a statement to journalists after the Gabala-Khankendi ultramarafon, Idman.biz reports.

He spoke about the importance of the race: “Reconstruction work is continuing rapidly in Qarabag. We, in turn, have already held races in the liberated territories several times. It is gratifying that there has been an increase in the number of participants and finishers. This year, the number of female participants was even higher than last year. In addition, the large number of foreign athletes participating in the race is also a gratifying moment. This once again proves that we are on the right track. I would like to express my gratitude to the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation and the Baku City Circuit for the interesting conduct of the race.”

The ultramarathon, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Baku City Circuit and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, started on April 10 from the Sports Capital city of Gabala. 81 athletes participated in the race, covering a distance of 192 kilometers. Athletes from Turkiye, Ukraine, Russia, Moldova and Georgia were among the participants of the ultramarathon.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz