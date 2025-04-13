13 April 2025
EN

Farid Gayibov: “The large number of foreign athletes participating in the race is a gratifying moment”

Athletics
News
13 April 2025 18:00
16
Farid Gayibov: “The large number of foreign athletes participating in the race is a gratifying moment”

“Last year, the ultramarathon started in Khankendi, but this year it ended in Khankendi.”

It was stated by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, in a statement to journalists after the Gabala-Khankendi ultramarafon, Idman.biz reports.

He spoke about the importance of the race: “Reconstruction work is continuing rapidly in Qarabag. We, in turn, have already held races in the liberated territories several times. It is gratifying that there has been an increase in the number of participants and finishers. This year, the number of female participants was even higher than last year. In addition, the large number of foreign athletes participating in the race is also a gratifying moment. This once again proves that we are on the right track. I would like to express my gratitude to the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation and the Baku City Circuit for the interesting conduct of the race.”

The ultramarathon, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Baku City Circuit and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, started on April 10 from the Sports Capital city of Gabala. 81 athletes participated in the race, covering a distance of 192 kilometers. Athletes from Turkiye, Ukraine, Russia, Moldova and Georgia were among the participants of the ultramarathon.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

Related news

Gabala-Khankendi ultramarathon ends - VIDEO
14:20
Athletics

Gabala-Khankendi ultramarathon ends - VIDEO

The last stage, which started in Agdam, ended in Khankendi, Idman.biz
67-year-old ultramarathon participant: "I will achieve a good result"
11:53
Athletics

67-year-old ultramarathon participant: "I will achieve a good result"

Tapdig Dadashov stressed the importance of holding such races more often in our country
Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon: Final stage kicks off
10:35
Athletics

Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon: Final stage kicks off

The final stage of the Gabala-Khankendi ultramarathon has officially started
Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: Winners of second stage - PHOTO - VIDEO
11 April 16:32
Athletics

Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: Winners of second stage - PHOTO - VIDEO

Participants covered a distance of 65 kilometers from Agdash to Barda
Uzeyir Soylamaz: “This land is sacred to me”
10 April 14:08
Athletics

Uzeyir Soylamaz: “This land is sacred to me”

Turkish athlete Uzeyir Soylamaz, winner of the first stage of the Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon, gives a statement to journalists
Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: First stage completed - PHOTO - VIDEO
10 April 13:10
Athletics

Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: First stage completed - PHOTO - VIDEO

The first stage of the Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon has come to an end

Most read

Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal
11 April 17:21
Football

Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal

Sandro Tonali is once again under investigation in connection with a new case of suspected illegal betting

Al-Nassr prepare 2-year offer for Cristiano Ronaldo
11 April 09:25
Football

Al-Nassr prepare 2-year offer for Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese star’s current contract is set to expire on June 30 of this year
Historic Deal Signed Between Azerbaijan and UFC - Baku to Host Its First-Ever UFC Event - PHOTO
12 April 09:49
Other

Historic Deal Signed Between Azerbaijan and UFC - Baku to Host Its First-Ever UFC Event - PHOTO

The signing ceremony took place in Miami, confirming that the globally renowned UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) will host its debut event in Azerbaijan on June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall
AFFA Report Conference Held - PHOTO
11 April 13:01
Football

AFFA Report Conference Held - PHOTO

Report Conference of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) was held