Humans and robots competed - who won? - VIDEO

A half-marathon was held in Beijing, where humanoid robots also performed.

21 robots took part in the race, Idman.biz reports.

Among them, Tiangong Ultra reached the finish line first, covering a distance of 21.0975 km in 2 hours 40 minutes 42 seconds. It was about an hour ahead of its closest follower.

Among humans, athletes from Ethiopia performed successfully. The best performance for men was 1 hour 2 minutes 36 seconds, and for women - 1 hour 11 minutes 07 seconds.

According to Reuters, the maximum speed of the Tiangong Ultra robot is 12 kilometers per hour, but during the race it ran at a speed of about 7-8 kilometers per hour.

Wei Jiaxing, a representative of the robot team, commented after the race: “To achieve such an excellent result, we had to overcome the problems of structural stability, lightness, as well as overheating of the joints due to prolonged movement.”

Although the robots and people ran the same route, a special lane was allocated for the first. Each mechanized runner was also accompanied. During the race, the robots were allowed to change their batteries.

Idman.biz

