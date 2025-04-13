13 April 2025
67-year-old ultramarathon participant: "I will achieve a good result"

13 April 2025 11:53
30
67-year-old ultramarathon participant: "I will achieve a good result"

"I hope I will be able to achieve a good result".

It was told to Idman.biz by Tapdig Dadashov, a participant in the Gabala - Khankendi ultramarathon.

He assessed his performance in the ultramarathon and expressed his belief that he would succeed on the last day of the competition: "I am 67 years old. I have been doing sports since I was almost 16. I have participated in countless marathons to this day.

I also participated in last year's marathon, but I could only run as far as Kurdamir. Since I had an operation shortly before the race, my health did not allow me to run to the end. I have run three stages in this marathon, and currently I do not have any health problems or injuries".

Tapdig Dadashov stressed the importance of holding such races more often in our country: "Ultramarathon is one of the most difficult types of marathons and its organization requires significant financial resources. Thank goodness we hold this marathon. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the organization of the race."

The marathon, which started in the Sports Capital city of Gabala, will conclude today.

Participants of the ultramarathon, which covers a total distance of 192 kilometers, will cover 28 kilometers on the last day of the race and reach the finish line in Khankendi.

